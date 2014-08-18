Advertisement

Environment

Government Roundup

August 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 33
EPA Advisors who are scientists from academia, business, and public health groups may no longer respond to questions from members of industry or activist organizations, congressional aides, or the news media. The Union of Concerned Scientists, scientific societies, and journalism groups are protesting the policy, which the Obama Administration instituted in April.

Rolls-Royce has received the first authorization to use a chemical that is tightly regulated in the European Union. The company may use di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate in the manufacture of aircraft engine fan blades while it searches for an alternative to the chemical.

Scripps Research Institute has named chemist James Paulson as its acting president. Paulson, who chairs the institute’s cell and molecular biology department, takes over after fellow chemist Michael A. Marletta resigned following a faculty confrontation concerning a proposed merger with the University of Southern California.

The Agriculture Department has created the nonprofit Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research to solicit private donations to support its research. Congress agreed to provide up to $200 million in matching funds. A foundation board of directors was appointed late last month.

Cleanup of dioxins in floodplains downriver of Dow Chemical’s Midland, Mich., facility was proposed by EPA last week. Under the plan, soil in residential yards would be removed and replaced if it contains more than 250 ppt of dioxins.

