Hawaii Backs Firm’s Biomass Fuels Plan

Biotechnology company BioTork has received the first $1.5 million allotment of a special-purpose bond from the state of Hawaii to develop facilities that convert biomass to fuels and chemicals. The bond will supply up to $50 million for the facilities, which will use naturally evolved microbes to convert crop biomass and wastes—including sugarcane bagasse, papaya, and sweet potatoes—into fuels and high-protein animal feed. As part of the effort, the state has also
