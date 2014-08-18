Inventys Raises Cash For Carbon Capture

Inventys Thermal Technologies has raised an undisclosed amount of money from investors to advance its gas separation system for capturing carbon dioxide from industrial flue gas streams. Mitsui Global Investment and Chevron Technology Ventures are among the companies participating in the investment round. Vancouver-based Inventys says its system uses a low-pressure temperature swing adsorption technology to capture CO2 for $15 per metric ton, one-third the cost of combustion or chemical processes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter