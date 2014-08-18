Iodate Option For Natural Gas Upgrading

Selective, low-temperature conversion of light alkanes to functionalized products other than olefins has been a long-standing challenge, one that has become more important with the recent boom in U.S. natural gas production. T. Brent Gunnoe of the University of Virginia described a new metal-free process in which simple iodate salts in combination with catalytic amounts of chloride selectively oxidize methane, ethane, and propane (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja502657g). Gunnoe noted that the alkane conversions are better than 20% in protic solvents such as trifluoroacetic acid. The resulting trifluoromethyl esters can serve as precursors to alcohols. The reactions achieve 85% selectivity for monofunctionalized products over a range of temperatures and pressures suitable for industrial-scale production. “The successful functionalization of all three of the alkanes that are the primary components of natural gas is rare,” said Gunnoe, who is director of a DOE Energy Frontier Research Center that focuses on catalytic hydrocarbon functionalization. “While we do not yet have a definitive handle on the mechanism, we suspect the fact that a simple, inexpensive chloride salt can turn a known oxidant that normally works only poorly with alkanes into a very efficient reagent could be of substantial interest.”
This week’s selections are from the ACS national meeting, which took place on Aug. 10–14 in San Francisco.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter