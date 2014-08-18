Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John A. Shelnutt

by Susan J. Ainsworth
August 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Shelnutt
[+]Enlarge
John A. Shelnutt

John A. Shelnutt, 68, of Watkinsville, Ga., died of acute myeloid leukemia on July 12 at Emory University Hospice in Atlanta.

Born in Bremen, Ga., Shelnutt received a B.S. in 1968 and an M.S. in 1971, both in physics at Georgia Institute of Technology. He served at the Naval Surface Warfare Center before returning to Georgia Tech to earn a Ph.D. in physics in 1975.

In graduate school, he developed a new way of interpreting vibrational spectroscopy data produced by Raman scattering. This work led him to Bell Laboratories in New Jersey, where he continued pioneering research in the area of Raman spectroscopy.

In 1979, Shelnutt moved to Albuquerque, N.M., to work at Sandia National Laboratories, conducting groundbreaking porphyrin research and subsequently becoming a distinguished member of the lab’s technical staff.

He served on the faculty of the University of New Mexico and, for the past 10 years, was an adjunct professor at the University of Georgia.

Shelnutt is credited with more than 200 papers published in peer-reviewed journals, numerous book chapters, and many patents.

He shared a 2009 Research & Development 100 Award for his research on nano­scale materials.

The Journal of Porphyrins & Phthalocyanines dedicated a special issue to Shelnutt on his 65th birthday. He joined ACS in 1980.

Shelnutt is remembered as a gentle and loving father and husband, a loyal friend, and an outstanding mentor to his students. A disciplined and accomplished athlete, he was a member of the Southwest Ballet in New Mexico and practiced the martial arts technique Chinese wushu.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Yan Qui; his sons, Julian and Judson; and five grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David G. Karraker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Michael F. Lappert
Edgar F. Westrum Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE