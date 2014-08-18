Kurt A. Lintelmann, 60, an industrial chemist, died on July 20 in Centennial, Colo.
Lintelmann earned an associate’s degree from Trinity Western College (now Trinity Western University) in Langley, British Columbia, in 1973, and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Colorado, Denver, in 1983.
He worked at Marathon Oil’s facility in Littleton, Colo., for 27 years, before becoming the core analytics group leader at Johns Manville’s technical center in Littleton. Lintelmann joined ACS in 1983.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Amy; and son, Eric.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter