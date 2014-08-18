Louis L. Skaletzky

Louis L. (Leonard) Skaletzky, 81, a retired organic research chemist, died on May 25 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Mich.
He earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1955 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Northwestern University in 1959.
He then joined Upjohn as an organic research chemist, beginning what would become a 39-year career with the company. He retired in 1998. Skaletzky was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957.
Skaletzky’s colleagues remember him as a skilled and determined chemist. His family describes him as a devoted father and a quiet soul who had a passion for literacy.
