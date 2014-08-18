Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Noninvasive Method Measures Exposure To Carcinogens

ACS Meeting News: Mass spec technique detects biomarkers linked to urinary tract cancers

August 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

This week’s selections are from the ACS national meeting, which took place on Aug. 10–14 in San Francisco.

Chemicals covalently bound to DNA can help researchers assess a patient’s exposure to carcinogens, but studying these DNA adduct biomarkers can require excising tissue from people and using radioactive labeling methods. Scientists have now shown that they can noninvasively detect biomarkers of carcinogens that cause urinary tract cancers using mass spectrometry, a method that is several orders of magnitude more sensitive than previous techniques. Led by Robert J. Turesky of the University of Minnesota and Arthur P. Grollman of Stony Brook University, SUNY, researchers analyzed adducts from aristolochic acids, which are well-documented carcinogens, bound to DNA in cells retrieved from urine. Aristolochic acids come from Aristolochia plants routinely used in herbal medicines and supplements. Turesky said although the results are preliminary, he’s excited by the prospect of extending the technique to study biomarkers of other urinary tract carcinogens. “We’re hoping, with our analytical mass spectrometry methods, that our DNA adduct biomarkers will identify individuals at risk and help to refine cancer risk estimates.”

Aristolochia plants.
Credit: Shutterstock
Herbs made from Aristolochia plants contain carcinogenic compounds.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Firms aim to develop liquid biopsies for early cancer detection
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nondestructive surgical mass spec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass spec imaging identifies tumor margins during brain surgery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE