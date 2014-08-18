Partners Target Polystyrene Recycling

Packaging maker Dart Container is collaborating with Plastic Recycling Inc. to build a polystyrene recycling plant in Indianapolis. The plant will have the capacity to reclaim 25 million lb per year of used expandable and rigid polystyrene when it opens early next year. PRI already recycles about 60 million lb of polystyrene in Indianapolis and Jefferson City, Tenn. Dart will partner with PRI on a residential collection program and lend its expertise in washing the used plastic.
