Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Providing Clarification

August 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Two articles in the June 9 issue of C&EN deserve comment. First, the picture of Texas Tech University graduate student Wei Ma wearing eye protection perched at the end of her nose is hardly a testimonial to “ways to ensure safe work environments” (page 30). The device worn by Ma is clearly too large for her face, leaving her eyelids and eyes with little or no protection. Eye protection devices are not “one size fits all” any more than ordinary eyeglass frames are; such devices should be carefully fitted to the wearer.

Second, the repeated use of the slang terms “recipe” and “from scratch” in the TIC10 article in place of “experimental procedure” and “from alternative starting materials” really mischaracterizes the difficulty of working through a chemical problem such as this one (page 32). In fact, I have never heard a chemist use this kind of slang in ordinary conversation, let alone in published material. Finally, it is ridiculous to ascribe the initial incorrect structural assignment of TIC10 to “ditching the chemistry” in the course of the consolidation of pharma in the recent past. The incorrect structure was assigned by the respected Boehringer Ingelheim firm in 1973, decades before these job losses began.

Manfred E. Wolff
Laguna Beach, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Re: R. B. Woodward’s 100th
Calling Out Unsafe Behavior
Data For Drugmakers Versus Privacy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE