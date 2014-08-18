Rieke Metals Acquired By Investment Firm

The investment firm Blue Diamond Capital has bought Rieke Metals for an undisclosed sum. Rieke was founded in 1991 by Reuben Rieke, a University of Nebraska chemist who wanted to commercialize highly reactive zinc chemistry developed in his labs. Today the company has about a dozen employees in Lincoln, Neb., involved in organometallic and polymer chemistry. Blue Diamond says it sees an opportunity to expand Rieke’s customer base beyond the R&D community to markets such as pharmaceutical intermediates and conductive polymers.
