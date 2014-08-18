Advertisement

Environment

Sampling Technique Could Sniff Out Panda Pheromones

ACS Meeting News: Biochemical cocktail, if found, may foster more natural giant panda breeding in zoos

by Carmen Drahl
August 18, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 33
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Memphis Zoo
Le Le, a male giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, marks a wooden post with the scent from a gland underneath his tail. This is one mating season behavior zoos would like to find pheromones to foster.
[+]Enlarge
Hexanoic acid is one volatile component that has tentatively been identified in urine from a female panda in heat.
A structure of hexanoic acid.
Hexanoic acid is one volatile component that has tentatively been identified in urine from a female panda in heat.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Darrell Sparks
Sampling volatile compounds in panda urine with a solid-phase microextraction fiber.
This week’s selections are from the ACS national meeting, which took place on Aug. 10–14 in San Francisco.

Giant pandas might live miles apart in the wild, so they leave scent marks over long distances to find ready and willing mates. The confines of panda captivity aren’t great for this courting process. So zoos struggling to sustain the endangered species want to know which pheromones are related to mating behaviors. Now, Abbey Wilson, a graduate student at Mississippi State University, has developed methods in collaboration with the Memphis Zoo to reliably detect would-be pheromones. With Mississippi State professors Darrell Sparks and Ashli Brown, Wilson found conditions suitable for collecting a suite of volatile organic compounds—candidate pheromones—onto a solid-phase microextraction fiber. Corroborating work from other teams, Wilson has tentatively identified short-chain fatty acids that change in concentration when a female panda is in heat. The biological significance of the changes won’t be clear until Wilson’s collaborators perform behavioral studies with pandas. The team hopes its work could foster more natural breeding in zoos. As Brown put it, “We’d love to find chemicals that say, ‘I’m a female bear looking for some action.’ ”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

