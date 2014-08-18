Solvay, Accsys Move On Acetylated Wood

Solvay and Accsys have hammered out a new agreement under which Solvay will license Accsys acetylated wood technology for a plant it will build in Freiburg, Germany. In Accsys’s process, acetic anhydride reacts with the hydroxyl groups in wood, making it moisture resistant. The plant will have 63,000 m3 of acetylated wood capacity when it is completed in 2016. The two companies had expected to start production this year. Eastman Chemical launched an acetylated wood business under the Perennial Wood name but closed up shop earlier this year, citing “challenging economics.”
