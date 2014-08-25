908 Devices Expands Into New Quarters

The company 908 Devices, maker of what it calls the world’s first handheld high-pressure mass spectrometer, has expanded into a 16,000-sq-ft facility in Boston’s Innovation District. The new space includes a machine shop, analytical and R&D labs, and a clean room allowing 908 Devices to design prototypes and manufacture products under one roof. The firm, which started in 2012 with technology from Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, launched the battery-operated M908 in March, targeting uses in trace-level chemical and explosives detection.
