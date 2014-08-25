Advertisement

09234-cover-fishcxd.jpg
09234-cover-fishcxd.jpg
August 25, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 34

Faced with mounting scandals, food industry looks for ways to prevent the next one from happening

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 92 | Issue 34
Food Ingredients

Momentum Builds To Keep Fraudulent Food Off Of Store Shelves

Faced with mounting scandals, food industry looks for ways to prevent the next one from happening

Rethinking The Mole And Kilogram

ACS Meeting News: Chemists debate a new approach to the International System of Units

Destroying Syria’s Chemical Weapons

Historic mission to eradicate toxic materials at sea is complete

  • Physical Chemistry

    Quantum Chemistry’s Modular Movement

    ACS Meeting News: Software developers seek to reduce redundancy by writing reusable code

  • Materials

    A Home For Cobalt In Computer Chips

    The element is the latest to be integrated into the semiconductor manufacturing process

  • Energy

    Patent Picks: Thin-Film Solar Cells

    A look at recent patenting activity in thin-film solar cells, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

siRNA Drug Cures Marburg Monkeys

Blocking mRNA replication is an effective strategy to stop the deadly virus three days after infection

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Guitar Physics, RoboRooters

 

