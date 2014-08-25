Momentum Builds To Keep Fraudulent Food Off Of Store Shelves

August 25, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 34
Faced with mounting scandals, food industry looks for ways to prevent the next one from happening
ACS Meeting News: Chemists debate a new approach to the International System of Units
Historic mission to eradicate toxic materials at sea is complete
ACS Meeting News: Software developers seek to reduce redundancy by writing reusable code
The element is the latest to be integrated into the semiconductor manufacturing process
A look at recent patenting activity in thin-film solar cells, brought to you by C&EN and CAS
Blocking mRNA replication is an effective strategy to stop the deadly virus three days after infection