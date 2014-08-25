Alberta Backs Malic Acid Start-up

The Alberta-government-funded Climate Change & Emissions Management Corp. will provide $500,000 to Industrial Microbes, a California-based start-up that aims to produce malic acid from CO2 and natural gas. Industrial Microbes was founded by three veterans of the synthetic biology firm LS9. It makes malic acid, an acidulant and raw material for biodegradable plastics, via a fermentation process that consumes CO2. As a finalist in the first funding round, the firm can compete for an additional $3 million in 2015.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter