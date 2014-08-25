BASF Will Research Emissions In China

BASF and the Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences have extended a collaboration on air emissions reduction. The two have worked together for 10 years, notably cosponsoring testing labs for gasoline and diesel engines. BASF and CRAES will now jointly assess and monitor vehicle exhaust treatment devices for the Chinese market and research emissions created by vehicles while in use. BASF, which supplies emission control catalysts to the auto industry, notes that low-emission cars are a priority for China because of concerns about air pollution.
