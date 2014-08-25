‘Chemical Academy’ Readied In Texas

Phillips 66 and Chevron Phillips Chemical are contributing a combined $1.6 million to the Sweeny Independent School District in Texas to establish a “petrochemical academy.” Through the program, set to kick off with the start of the school year this week, high school students can earn college credit by taking courses in disciplines such as process technology, instrumentation, pipe fitting, and welding. The companies say they are counting on the program to produce “highly qualified career-ready future employees.”
