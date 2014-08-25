Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EU Groups Wrangle Over Science Post

by Cheryl Hogue
August 25, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Scientific organizations and environmental groups are at loggerheads over whether the president of the European Commission should have a chief science adviser. The post was created in 2012. But new leadership will take over the EC, the administrative branch of the European Union, at the end of the year. Groups including Greenpeace and Pesticide Action Network Europe want EC President-Elect Jean-Claude Juncker to abolish the chief science adviser job. “Vested interests have long realized that the more you concentrate scientific advice into the hands of one person, the easier it is to control,” they say in an Aug. 19 letter. The commission has other sources of scientific advice, they point out. But scientific organizations including the European Academies Science Advisory Council and the Royal Society of Chemistry argue that maintaining the position will ensure that Juncker gets independent, high-level scientific advice. They say the environmental groups disagreed with current science adviser Anne Glover’s advice that genetically modified crops are no more risky than conventional plants.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE