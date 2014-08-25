Evotec Will Manage Malaria Compounds

The drug discovery services firm Evotec will manage collections of pharmaceutically active compounds for two initiatives by the nonprofit Medicines for Malaria Venture. Evotec’s U.S. compound management facilities will house the so-called Malaria Box, which contains 400 molecules active against blood-stage Plasmodium falciparum malaria. To date, MMV says, more than 160 of the boxes have been dispatched to researchers in 27 countries. Evotec will also manage the “Pathogen Box,” a new collection of molecules for neglected diseases that MMV will have ready for distribution by the end of next year.
