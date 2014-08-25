Finnish Firm Invests In Advanced Biofuels

The Finnish firm North European Bio Tech plans to build a cellulosic ethanol plant in an industrial park in Kajaani, Finland. The plant will produce 2.6 million gal of bioethanol per year from local sawdust. A subsidy from Finland’s Ministry of Employment & the Economy will cover 30% of the projected $53 million cost of the facility. Finland has a goal of meeting 20% of its transportation energy requirements from renewable sources by 2020. St1 Biofuels, which will design and build the plant, says the sawdust-to-ethanol technology can be scaled up to as much as 16 million gal of output per year.
