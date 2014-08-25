Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Guitar Physics, RoboRooters

by Matt Davenport
August 25, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

If David Robert Grimes wasn’t born to rock, he was certainly honor-bound to do so at a young age. Grimes joined the British Scouts as an eight-year-old, which he admits was unusual for an Irish boy, but his scouting options were limited growing up in Saudi Arabia. In particular, he had misgivings about taking the scout pledge and swearing allegiance to the British monarch until his mother suggested a simple semantic work-around. Don’t make the pledge to the Queen, make it to rock group Queen instead.

So perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that, years later, the physicist who studies oxygen distribution in tumors at the University of Oxford devoted some of his free time to working out the mechanics behind wailing on an electric guitar. Grimes’s new study—aptly titled “String Theory”—tackles the science behind the techniques guitarists use as they riff, shred, and solo, including string bending (PLOS One 2014, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0102088).

Bending a string raises the pitch of a note, but there’s an interesting physical trade-off involved. The bend increases the length of the string, which works to drive pitch frequency down, but it also increases tension in the string, which wins out in pushing the pitch higher.

Grimes wanted to know exactly how this happened, so he derived a mathematical formula relating how a string’s pitch should change with bend angle according to physical principles. He checked the expression by driving two nails into the neck of his Gibson Epiphone guitar to hold strings at fixed bend angles while he measured their pitches.

“What surprised me was how well you’re able to quantify it,” says Grimes. He says it helps that he wasn’t trying to work out something more complicated, such as a woodwind or brass instrument that would require invoking the fluid dynamics of moving air. “Thank goodness I didn’t play the trombone.”

Since publishing the paper, Grimes has exchanged e-mails with H. David Politzer, a 2004 Nobel Laureate who studied banjo dynamics earlier this year, but so far, he hasn’t had any luck corresponding with fellow physicist, and Queen guitarist, Brian May.

Although May and his bandmates have little trouble filling arenas with adoring fans, the same cannot be said of the struggling Hanwha Eagles, a professional baseball team in Daejeon, South Korea. Currently in last place, the Eagles are not the champions, nor have they been since 1999. They have lost more than 400 games in the past five years, according to the BBC .

DO FANBOTS DREAM OF ELECTRIC PENNANTS?
Credit: Hanwha Eagles
Watch the robotic fans in action.

Stateside, fans of feckless franchises must choose from classic coping strategies, such as embracing delusion, donning paper bags, or rooting from the privacy of their own homes. The Eagles, however, have engineered an alternative for the 21st century: robofans.

The team installed a robotic cheering section in their home park, giving fans a new way to engage with the game. Fans who can’t or won’t make the trip to the stadium can upload their cheers and visages to robots over the Internet. The team also programmed the robots to interact with fans who are present. For example, they coax attendants into stadiumwide “slow waves” with their LED signs in the team’s YouTube video.

“We’re clearly behind in the technology,” says John Kuhn, senior director of new business management for the Fort Myers Miracle, a Minor League Baseball team in Florida. Kuhn has been devising ways to give fans a unique experience and fill seats for roughly 20 years. He’s been with teams that have sprinkled mannequins and celebrity cardboard cutouts throughout their bleachers, but never robots, he says; “I wish I would’ve thought of that.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
CH33RL34D3R5: It’s boot, root, root for the home team.
Cheering robots
Credit: Shutterstock/C&EN
CH33RL34D3R5: It’s boot, root, root for the home team.

Matt Davenport wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bird bones and DIY decorations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fun with Parafilm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A tiny brain good only at video games, for now, and an elephant-trunk gripper arm

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE