Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Methyl Geometry Explains Aspirin Polymorph Stability

Computational study suggests better coupling of electronic and lattice motion reduces energy to favor one crystal form over another

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 25, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
Different methyl group packing in aspirin stabilizes form I relative to form II (C is gray, O is red, H is white, and hydrogen bonds are blue).
Ball-and-stick structures of form I and form II crystalline aspirin.
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
Different methyl group packing in aspirin stabilizes form I relative to form II (C is gray, O is red, H is white, and hydrogen bonds are blue).

For aspirin, the difference in how methyl groups pack into crystals may be the reason why one crystalline form of the pain reliever is more stable than another, according to a computational study (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.113.055701). Some molecules crystallize in different forms, or polymorphs, although the reasons for doing so are poorly understood. The difference can be important, however, because pharmaceutical polymorphs can have different bioavailability and therefore require different formulations. Anthony M. Reilly and Alexandre Tkatchenko of the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society, in Berlin, looked at van der Waals interactions among atoms in the two known forms of aspirin. The researchers linked different geometric arrangements in the two forms to vibrational states in the crystal lattice. In form I, methyl groups in different layers of molecules are separated by 4.5 Å, whereas in form II, they are separated by 3.7 Å or 5.5 Å. Uniform separation in form I promotes coupling of electronic and lattice motion. That coupling lowers the energy of vibrational modes so they are more easily populated, which increases the entropy and lowers the free energy of the system so that form I is more thermodynamically stable than form II. Similar effects may also explain structural differences in other materials, the researchers suggest.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
H2S dimer forms hydrogen bonds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Busting a myth about mechanochemical crystallization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Van der Waals Force Measured In Solution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE