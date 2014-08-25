Mexichem Continues Acquisition Spree

Mexican polyvinyl chloride resin and pipe maker Mexichem has agreed to purchase Dura-Line, a producer of high-density polyethylene pipe, for $630 million from the investment firm CHS Capital. Knoxville-based Dura-Line makes products for conduit, duct, and pressure pipe applications. The company, which has annual sales of roughly $700 million, has facilities in North America, Europe, India, and South Africa. Mexichem hopes to tap into Dura-Line’s presence in markets such as telecommunications and energy. Mexichem has been acquisitive of late. Earlier this month, the company agreed to buy Vestolit, Europe’s sixth-largest PVC maker, for $290 million.
