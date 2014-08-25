Novartis TB Drugs Go To Nonprofit

Novartis has licensed the tuberculosis-fighting drugs in its portfolio to the nonprofit Global Alliance for TB Drug Development. The drugs, discovered at the Novartis Institutes for Tropical Diseases, include a class of compounds called indolcarboxamides. One of these compounds, NITD304, has been shown to block MmpL3, a protein essential to the TB bacterium’s survival. The agreement calls for the TB Alliance to fully take over Novartis’s TB R&D program, including financial responsibility for approval and distribution of compounds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter