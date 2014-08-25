Novartis Takes Stake In Stem Cell Firm

Novartis has agreed to invest in, and possibly buy, Gamida Cell, an Israeli company developing stem cell therapies. Novartis will pay $35 million for a 15% stake in Gamida and an option to buy the company if it meets certain clinical milestones by the first half of 2016. If Novartis exercises the option, it will pay another $165 million and up to $435 million in milestone payments. Gamida has a treatment for hematological malignancies, such as leukemia and lymphoma, in early-stage clinical trials.
