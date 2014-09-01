AB Sciex, Dalton Join For Analysis

Dalton Pharma Services, a contract manufacturer, and the instrumentation firm AB Sciex will work together to develop methods for analyzing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Scientists at Dalton will prepare ADCs to be characterized on AB Sciex mass spectrometry systems. The partners hope to find ways to better determine the number and positions of drug molecules attached to antibodies. “A key challenge for developing successful antibody-drug conjugate medicines is understanding the structure and payload of the final molecule,” says Tan Quach, chemistry manager at Dalton.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter