Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 1, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 35

Scientists seek ways to block the virus before it can infect a single cell

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 92 | Issue 35
All Issues

Drug Development

Aiming For HIV’s Weak Spot

Scientists seek ways to block the virus before it can infect a single cell

2014 Salaries & Employment

Unemployment fell but salaries didn’t budge, according to survey of ACS members

Life Sciences Come To Life In New York

Long in the shadow of other research hubs, city starts to develop critical mass

  • Business

    As FDA Decision Loomed For Suvorexant, Chemists Discussed Sleep Drug Field’s Big Questions

    ACS Meeting News: Symposium addressed selectivity, dosing of orexin receptor antagonists

  • Pollution

    Dialing Back On Cell Phone Waste

    Academics and technology firms seek to reduce the growing problem of electronic waste from old cell phones

  • Safety

    Safety Under Siege

    Future of Chemical Safety Board uncertain as Congress attacks its chairman

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

Getting Rid Of Painful Compounds

ACS Meeting News: Computational method removes artifacts from high-throughput screening assay hit lists

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Cake In A Can, Color-Changing Ice Cream

 

