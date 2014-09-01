Aiming For HIV’s Weak Spot

September 1, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 35
Scientists seek ways to block the virus before it can infect a single cell
Unemployment fell but salaries didn’t budge, according to survey of ACS members
Long in the shadow of other research hubs, city starts to develop critical mass
ACS Meeting News: Symposium addressed selectivity, dosing of orexin receptor antagonists
Academics and technology firms seek to reduce the growing problem of electronic waste from old cell phones
Future of Chemical Safety Board uncertain as Congress attacks its chairman
ACS Meeting News: Computational method removes artifacts from high-throughput screening assay hit lists