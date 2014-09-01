Agrium Boosts Stake In Biotech Firm

Fertilizer maker Agrium has acquired a controlling interest in Agricen, a Texas-based maker of biologically derived products that enhance plant fertilizer uptake. Agricen has 23 employees. The deal also includes a minority stake in sister research firm Agricen Sciences, which develops microbial and biochemical products for plant health. Agrium has owned a minority stake in Agricen since 2012. The fertilizer maker says the deal advances efforts to provide farmers with “sustainable plant health technologies” that complement conventional growing practices.
