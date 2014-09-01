Crop Protection Start-ups Raise Funds

Two young firms hoping to commercialize environmentally friendly pesticide technologies have raised money from investors. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Vestaron has received $10 million from undisclosed investors. Its scientists are developing insecticides based on natural peptide toxins such as those produced by spiders. Separately, Toronto’s Vive Crop Protection has raised an undisclosed amount of funds to further develop its delivery system for fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Called Allosperse, the ultra-small-particle delivery system provides even ingredient coating, enhanced plant penetration, and higher efficacy at lower application rates, the firm says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter