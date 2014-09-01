DPx Will Acquire Biologics Producer

The pharmaceutical services firm DPx Holdings has agreed to acquire Gallus BioPharmaceuticals, a contract manufacturer of biologic drugs, for an undisclosed sum. Gallus, owned by the investment firm Ridgemont Equity Partners, has about 370 employees at sites in St. Louis and Princeton, N.J. DPx, which was formed earlier this year through the merger of DSM Fine Chemicals and Patheon, says the purchase will increase employment in its biologics division to 550 and add U.S. locations to biologics facilities it operates in Australia and the Netherlands.
