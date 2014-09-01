DuPont Slapped With Fine For Leak

DuPont has agreed to pay a $1.3 million fine because it failed to prevent releases of methyl chloride, phosgene, and methanol between 2006 and 2010 at its plant in Belle, W.Va. One worker died as a result of a phosgene leak. The agreement, reached with the Department of Justice and EPA, also commits DuPont to spending $2.3 million on safety enhancements at the plant in addition to the $6.8 million of improvements already made. A 2011 Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board report blasted DuPont for safety lapses leading to the worker’s death in 2010 (C&EN, Oct. 10, 2011, page 34).
