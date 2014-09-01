Enabling Flexible Buildings

The fascinating article on nanocellulose mentioned the possibility of its use in so-called flexible concrete (C&EN, June 9, page 26). Is a flexible mortar mix also feasible? Such a formulation might be of great use in building stone, brick, or cinderblock structures in seismic zones. If such a building were to prove able to avoid utter or even partial collapse in an earthquake, then perhaps some nongovernmental organization might be interested in a “flex mix” for new construction or rebuilding after a natural or man-made disaster.
Thomas Spande
Bethesda, Md.
