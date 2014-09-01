Advertisement

Environment

No Fault Found In CO2 Cost Estimates

by Cheryl Hogue
September 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Congressional auditors are recommending no changes to the way the Obama Administration developed cost estimates for the future impacts of carbon dioxide emissions. The federal government’s central estimate of those costs is $35 per metric ton of CO2 as of 2013. An interagency group made the calculations after a federal appeals court in 2008 ordered the Department of Transportation to estimate the value of the net damages and benefits from increased CO2 emissions. EPA uses these numbers, called the social cost of carbon, to estimate the climate benefits of its rules. Four Republicans in the Senate and House who have strongly disputed the estimates asked the Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, to look into the Administration’s calculations. In a report released last week, GAO finds that the interagency group relied on published literature and three well-known academic models that have been used in peer-reviewed papers. The interagency group disclosed limitations of the estimates and identified areas for further research to improve the calculations.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

