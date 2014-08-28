Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Japan Proposes Influenza Drug To Treat Ebola

Pharmaceuticals: Country says Fujifilm’s favipiravir is available

by Rick Mullin
August 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The Japanese government said this week that it is prepared to make an influenza drug that is not approved for the treatment of Ebola available to West African countries hard-hit by the deadly virus.

“We have been informed that there are inquiries from those countries about the medicine developed by a Japanese company that may be effective in treating the virus,” Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary, said at a press conference last week. If requested to do so by the World Health Organization, “we will provide it in cooperation with the company,” Suga said.

The drug, favipiravir, brand-named Avigan, is manufactured by Fujifilm subsidiary Toyama Chemical and was approved in Japan as an influenza treatment earlier this year.

Avigan, a polymerase inhibitor, stifles viral gene replication within infected cells to prevent the spread of the virus to uninfected cells. As a treatment for influenza, the drug is an alternative to neuraminidase inhibitors such as Tamiflu and Relenza, which act by inhibiting the release of viral particles from infected cells.

Although Avigan has not been tried on Ebola patients, a Fujifilm spokeswoman says the company is aware of tests performed by independent researchers that show it reduces Ebola infection in mice. The company, she says, has sufficient supplies of favipiravir for more than 20,000 people and has developed a system for continuous production of the drug.

Avigan joins a growing roster of potential treatments for the disease, which has killed nearly 1,500 people in the current outbreak. One drug, ZMapp, an antibody mixture developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical, seemed effective for two American aid workers, who were able to leave an Atlanta hospital late last month after being infected in Africa. However, a doctor in Liberia died after being treated with ZMapp.

Other drugs in development to treat the disease include an siRNA compound from Tekmira Pharmaceuticals and an antisense drug from Sarepta Therapeutics.

And the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases will begin human safety tests this week on a GlaxoSmithKline vaccine in development for the treatment of Ebola. In parallel, a British-based consortium will test the vaccine in volunteers in the U.K. and Africa.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molnupiravir reduces risk of hospitalization and death in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Leprosy drug fights COVID-19 in hamsters
Sanofi, BARDA team for coronavirus vaccine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE