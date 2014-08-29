Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mid-Atlantic Methane Mystery

Environment: Scientists discover gas seeps off of East Coast﻿

by Matt Davenport
August 29, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

SEAFLOOR EFFERVESCENCE
Credit: Nat Geosci.
A submersible records methane bubbling from one of the 570 newly discovered seeps.

Researchers have discovered 570 offshore sites where methane is likely bubbling up from the seafloor 30 to 100 miles offshore from North Carolina to Massachusetts (Nat. Geosci. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ngeo2232). This finding suggests that methane leakage into the Atlantic is more widespread than many scientists believed. The study’s leaders, however, say these submarine seeps are negligible sources of atmospheric greenhouse gases.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat Geosci.
A remotely operated vehicle captures a suspected methane plume on camera.
Bubbles rise from the seabed.
Credit: Nat Geosci.
A remotely operated vehicle captures a suspected methane plume on camera.

Still, the plumes are not innocuous, says Carolyn D. Ruppel of the U.S. Geological Survey, who uncovered the gas leaks working with researchers from Mississippi State University, Brown University, and government contractor Earth Resources Technology. Methane readily dissolves in ocean water, where microbes oxidize the gas to produce carbon dioxide. This CO2 goes on to acidify the water and deprive it of oxygen. The team doesn’t yet know how these newfound seeps are affecting underwater ecosystems, but perhaps a more pressing mystery is the methane’s origin.

Methane routinely percolates from sections of seafloor above hydrocarbon reservoirs or atop regions where tectonic activity can liberate gas trapped in sediment. But these scenarios don’t describe the Atlantic margin where the seeps were discovered, says geologist Adam Skarke of Mississippi State.

The team believes most of the gas is escaping from solids called methane clathrates, which keep methane molecules caged within a crystalline lattice of water ice. But roughly two-thirds of the seeps are bubbling at depths where subtle temperature increases could cause the clathrates to release their gas. Warming oceans might therefore drive higher methane emissions.

“The climate system probably is affecting these clathrates,” Ruppel says, but how is unclear. Some of the seeps may have been active for more than 1,000 years, meaning there are many driving forces to consider. “Some are probably anthropogenic; some are more natural.”

Even in a warming world, methane and CO2 released from the ocean will be negligible compared with human emissions, says David E. Archer, a climate scientist at the University of Chicago who was not involved with the study. “However, the cumulative impact of releasing that carbon from clathrates,” he adds, “could amplify the long-term impact of fossil-fuel release.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Permafrost thaw spurs methane emissions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury finds a long-term home in marine ooze
Study finds natural gas climate advantage nixed by methane loss﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE