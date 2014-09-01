Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oblivious To Science?

September 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Lawrence Mayhew asserts that he is not antiscience because he is dubious about genetic modification in agriculture (C&EN, June 23, page 2). However, his statements raise questions for me, including, “But the manufacturers of GE [genetically engineered] crops have steadfastly refused to allow independent research.” I want to know how that is possible. Then he refers to “numerous animal studies,” and since I am not conversant with all the literature in the field, it might be useful if some references to peer-reviewed science were furnished. Then we might have a constructive debate, or simply be educated.

I am happy to learn that Mayhew’s overall health matches mine, devoid of pharmaceuticals, cancer, etc. I scarf down all the stuff he eschews, and I am 10 years older, so while we’re swapping anecdotes, let’s not pretend it’s science.

William Eykamp
Arlington, Mass.

Mayhew’s letter that is critical of Rudy Baum’s May 12 editorial (page 3) ascribes the letter writer’s good health, at age 68, to avoidance of foods that are inflammatory and negatively affect the gut microbiome. I suggest, however, that together with a prudent diet (low cholesterol, salt, and fat), heredity and family history play a significant role in determining longevity and good health rather than any implied link to avoidance of genetically modified (GM) foods.

In addition, the letter writer cites the presence of “numerous” articles detailing the adverse effects of GM foods. However, I find in a casual search that many of these articles have not been published in peer-reviewed journals and have been subsequently discredited by organizations that have no industrial affiliation. Moreover, several Wikipedia articles provide references to numerous studies that show no adverse effects from the consumption of GM foods and conclude, “There is broad scientific consensus that food on the market derived from GM crops poses no greater risk to human health than conventional food” (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetically_modified_food).

Food safety is not to be taken lightly, and any new addition to our diet has to be examined carefully on a continuing basis. But in this case, science has spoken concerning current GM food, so to ignore a large body of work suggests the deniers are, in Baum’s words, “pretty much immune to rational thinking.”

John Campbell
Putnam Station, N.Y.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

A Dose Of Caution
Not Oblivious To Science
Diverse Views On Labeling GMOs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE