Pharma Group RX-360 Advances In India

Rx-360, a consortium of companies that aims to strengthen the integrity of the pharmaceutical supply chain, will attempt to extend its activities to India this autumn. The group will seek to recruit Indian members at two industry conferences, one in Hyderabad in September and the other in Mumbai in November. Rx-360 was formed five years ago by leading pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers after tainted heparin made with raw materials from China caused the deaths of dozens in the U.S. The Washington, D.C.-based group has been eager to expand its activities to China and India, two major drug-supplying countries where FDA often uncovers manufacturing deficiencies. Earlier this year, the group created an Asia Working Group based in Shanghai (C&EN, July 14, page 22).
