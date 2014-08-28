Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Roche To Buy Intermune

Acquisition: Swiss drugmaker expands in respiratory disease field with $8.3 billion purchase of one-drug firm

by Ann M. Thayer
August 28, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Roche has agreed to pay $8.3 billion in cash to acquire InterMune. The Brisbane, Calif.-based firm has one product: pirfenidone, a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive and fatal lung disease. It has sold the drug under the name Esbriet in Canada since 2011 and received European authorization in 2012. The drug is awaiting U.S. approval.

The purchase fits Roche’s recent strategy of making bolt-on acquisitions to access promising drugs. Buying InterMune will “broaden and strengthen our respiratory portfolio,” Roche Chief Operating Officer Daniel O’Day told employees after the deal was announced. Although known for its cancer therapies, Roche sells the cystic fibrosis drug Pulmozyme and the asthma treatment ­Xolair. Its IL-13 antibody lebrikizumab is in Phase III trials for asthma and Phase II trials for IPF.

If approved in the U.S. this year, Esbriet could add $360 million to Roche’s 2015 sales and $1.6 billion in annual sales by 2020, according to stock analysts. To prepare for a launch, Roche plans a “smooth transition” of InterMune and its 450 employees into its fold, O’Day said. The companies aren’t strangers; a collaboration between 2006 and 2010 ended with Roche paying $175 million for InterMune’s hepatitis C drug danoprevir, which is now in Phase II trials.

After that sale, InterMune focused solely on developing an IPF drug. A setback came in 2010, when FDA refused to approve pirfenidone and required another large Phase III efficacy trial. InterMune refiled for approval this spring, and FDA granted it breakthrough therapy designation in July. The drug is an orally active antifibrotic agent that inhibits the synthesis of TGF-β, a mediator of many cell functions, and of TNF-α, a cyto­kine involved in inflammation.

Never profitable in its 16-year history, InterMune accumulated a net loss of about $1.3 billion. Howard Liang, an analyst with Leerink Partners, wrote in a note to clients that the Roche acquisition “represents a favorable ending of the InterMune story, which has endured an arduous road in pioneering the development of the first approved treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

PTC will acquire controversial DMD drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Celgene acquires a myeloma treatment
BMS Gets Rights To Promedior Drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE