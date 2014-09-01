Advertisement

Education

Scenes From The City By The Bay

Snapshots from the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Francisco

September 1, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 35
Photos are from the 248th ACS national meeting, which was held in San Francisco on Aug. 10–14.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco.
Credit: Linda Wang
[+]Enlarge
Junzhuo (James) Liao (right) of Stony Brook University, SUNY, listens intently as Ruth Pipes of Teledyne Isco in Lincoln, Neb., describes new chromatography instrumentation at the expo.
Junzhuo (James) Liao (right) of Stony Brook University in New York listens intently as Ruth Pipes of Teledyne Isco in Lincoln, Neb., describes new chromatography instrumentation at the expo.
Junzhuo (James) Liao (right) of Stony Brook University, SUNY, listens intently as Ruth Pipes of Teledyne Isco in Lincoln, Neb., describes new chromatography instrumentation at the expo.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt (from left), ACS President Tom Barton, and ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu gather before the open meeting of the board of directors.
ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt (from left), ACS President Thomas J. Barton, and ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu gather before the open board meeting.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS President-Elect Diane Grob Schmidt (from left), ACS President Tom Barton, and ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu gather before the open meeting of the board of directors.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
E. Gerald Meyer (left), emeritus professor of chemistry and dean of arts and sciences at the University of Wyoming, and ACS Past-President Helen M. Free embrace during the Senior Chemists Breakfast.
E. Gerald Meyer (left), emeritus professor of chemistry and dean of arts and sciences at the University of Wyoming, and ACS Past President Helen Free embrace during the Senior Chemists Breakfast.
Credit: Linda Wang
E. Gerald Meyer (left), emeritus professor of chemistry and dean of arts and sciences at the University of Wyoming, and ACS Past-President Helen M. Free embrace during the Senior Chemists Breakfast.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
A meeting attendee enjoys a quiet moment between sessions.
A meeting attendee enjoys a quiet moment between sessions.
Credit: Linda Wang
A meeting attendee enjoys a quiet moment between sessions.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Wolfram Koch (from left), executive director of the German Chemical Society; Nobuyuki Kawashima, executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan; and Roland Andersson, executive director of the Chemical Institute of Canada, enjoy the festivities during The Kavli Foundation/ACS Board and staff reception.
Wolfram Koch (from left), executive director of the German Chemical Society; Nobuyuki Kawashima, executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan; and Roland Andersson, executive director of the Chemical Institute of Canada.
Credit: Linda Wang
Wolfram Koch (from left), executive director of the German Chemical Society; Nobuyuki Kawashima, executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan; and Roland Andersson, executive director of the Chemical Institute of Canada, enjoy the festivities during The Kavli Foundation/ACS Board and staff reception.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS members put the fun in the Younger Chemists Committee/Member Insurance Fun Run.
ACS members attend the Younger Chemists Committee/Member Insurance Fun Run.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS members put the fun in the Younger Chemists Committee/Member Insurance Fun Run.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Project SEED students Alicia Worthy (from left) of Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Ga., and Julie Julien of Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga., with ACS Project SEED mentor Janet Cowins, a graduate student at Clark Atlanta University, network with other students and mentors at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
CS Project SEED students Alicia Worthy of Southwest High School in Decatur, Ga., and Julie Julien of Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga., with ACS Project SEED mentor Janet Cowins, a graduate student at Clark Atlanta University, in Atlanta.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Project SEED students Alicia Worthy (from left) of Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Ga., and Julie Julien of Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga., with ACS Project SEED mentor Janet Cowins, a graduate student at Clark Atlanta University, network with other students and mentors at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Miyoung Chun, executive vice president of science programs at The Kavli Foundation; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Joan F. Brennecke of the University of Notre Dame; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology; ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr.; and Barton.
From left: ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs; Miyoung Chun, executive vice president of science programs at The Kavli Foundation; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Joan F. Brennecke of the University of Notre Dame; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard University and MIT; ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr.; and ACS President Thomas J. Barton.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Miyoung Chun, executive vice president of science programs at The Kavli Foundation; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Joan F. Brennecke of the University of Notre Dame; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology; ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr.; and Barton.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Mike Larsen, a graduate student at the University of Washington, explains his research during the Sci-Mix poster session.
Mike Larsen, a graduate student at the University of Washington, explains his research during the Sci-Mix poster session.
Credit: Linda Wang
Mike Larsen, a graduate student at the University of Washington, explains his research during the Sci-Mix poster session.
ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs (from left) attends the Rock Stars of Chemistry event with Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock of MIT and Laura L. Kiessling of the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Credit: Linda Wang
Jacobs (from left) attends the Rock Stars of Chemistry event with Nobel Laureate Richard R. Schrock of MIT and Laura L. Kiessling of the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rudy Baum
Barton watches as a budding chemist performs hands-on activities at the public outreach event at the Children's Creativity Museum in San Francisco.
ACS President Thomas J. Barton (left) attends the Public Outreach Event at the Children’s Creativity Museum in San Francisco.
Credit: Rudy Baum
Barton watches as a budding chemist performs hands-on activities at the public outreach event at the Children’s Creativity Museum in San Francisco.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Candidates for ACS 2015 president-elect William A. Lester Jr. of the University of California, Berkeley (from left); Donna J. Nelson of the University of Oklahoma; and Peter K. Dorhout of Kansas State University, Manhattan, pause for a moment before meeting with attendees at the expo.
Candidates for ACS 2015 president-elect William A. Lester Jr. of the University of California, Berkeley; Donna J. Nelson of the University of Oklahoma; and Peter K. Dorhout of Kansas State University, Manhattan.
Credit: Linda Wang
Candidates for ACS 2015 president-elect William A. Lester Jr. of the University of California, Berkeley (from left); Donna J. Nelson of the University of Oklahoma; and Peter K. Dorhout of Kansas State University, Manhattan, pause for a moment before meeting with attendees at the expo.
[+]Enlarge
Benny Chan (from left), Barbara L. Belmont, and Chris Bannochie, members of the ACS Division of Professional Relations Subdivision for Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies, attend the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
Benny Chan, Barbara L. Belmont, and Chris Bannochie, members of the ACS Division of Professional Relations Subdivision for Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies, attend the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
Benny Chan (from left), Barbara L. Belmont, and Chris Bannochie, members of the ACS Division of Professional Relations Subdivision for Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies, attend the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Members of a Brazilian delegation—invited to attend the ACS national meeting through an exchange program between ACS and the Brazilian Chemical Society—enjoy meeting chemistry dignitaries at the Rock Stars of Chemistry event.
Members of a Brazilian delegation were invited to attend the ACS national meeting through an exchange program between ACS and the Brazilian Chemical Society.
Credit: Linda Wang
Members of a Brazilian delegation—invited to attend the ACS national meeting through an exchange program between ACS and the Brazilian Chemical Society—enjoy meeting chemistry dignitaries at the Rock Stars of Chemistry event.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Paul T. Anastas, director of the Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering at Yale University, was among the dignitaries at the Rock Stars of Chemistry event.
Paul T. Anastas, director of the Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale University.
Credit: Linda Wang
Paul T. Anastas, director of the Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering at Yale University, was among the dignitaries at the Rock Stars of Chemistry event.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Sherine Obare (left) of Western Michigan University and Nichole Powell of Oxford College of Emory University get energized at the Women Chemists of Color Networking Social.
Sherene Obare (left) of Western Michigan University and Nichole Powell of Oxford College of Emory University.
Credit: Linda Wang
Sherine Obare (left) of Western Michigan University and Nichole Powell of Oxford College of Emory University get energized at the Women Chemists of Color Networking Social.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
University of California, Berkeley, graduate student Jonathan Bachman (left) and undergrad David Gygi try out a glove box at the expo.
University of California, Berkeley, graduate student Jonathan Bachman (left) and undergrad David Gygi.
Credit: Linda Wang
University of California, Berkeley, graduate student Jonathan Bachman (left) and undergrad David Gygi try out a glove box at the expo.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Jacobs (center) receives a parting gift from Nobuyuki Kawashima (left), executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan, and Wolfram Koch, executive director of the German Chemical Society. Jacobs will retire at the end of this year.
Nobuyuki Kawashima (from left), executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan, ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs, and Wolfram Koch, executive director of the German Chemical Society.
Credit: Linda Wang
Jacobs (center) receives a parting gift from Nobuyuki Kawashima (left), executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan, and Wolfram Koch, executive director of the German Chemical Society. Jacobs will retire at the end of this year.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Jacobs holds a book by author Sam Kean, who spoke during the ACS Board Open Session & Luncheon.
ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs (left) and author Sam Keane.
Credit: Linda Wang
Jacobs holds a book by author Sam Kean, who spoke during the ACS Board Open Session & Luncheon.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Past-President Nancy B. Jackson (left) shares a laugh with Teri Quinn Gray of DuPont during the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
ACS Past President Nancy B. Jackson (left) and Teri Quinn Gray of DuPont.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Past-President Nancy B. Jackson (left) shares a laugh with Teri Quinn Gray of DuPont during the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Josue Rivera (left), an undergrad at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, explains his research to Magid Abou-Gharbia of Temple University during the Undergraduate Research Poster Session.
Josue Rivera, an undergrad at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, in San Juan, explains his research to Magid Abou-Gharbia of Temple University in Philadelphia.
Credit: Linda Wang
Josue Rivera (left), an undergrad at the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, explains his research to Magid Abou-Gharbia of Temple University during the Undergraduate Research Poster Session.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Adith Prabhakar, a chemistry teacher at Centennial High School in Champaign, Ill., videotapes a dance performance at the Moscone Center.
Adith Prabhakar, a chemistry teacher at Centennial High School in Champaign, Ill.
Credit: Linda Wang
Adith Prabhakar, a chemistry teacher at Centennial High School in Champaign, Ill., videotapes a dance performance at the Moscone Center.
Participants in the Younger Chemists Committee/Member Insurance Fun Run.
Credit: Linda Wang
Chemists gather bright and early for the Younger Chemists Committee/Member Insurance Fun Run.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Jeanne Pimentel (left), wife of late ACS President George Pimentel, and ACS District II Director George M. Bodner celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Chemistry Ambassadors program.
Jeanne Pimental (left), wife of late ACS Past-President George Pimentel, and ACS District II Director George M. Bodner.
Credit: Linda Wang
Jeanne Pimentel (left), wife of late ACS President George Pimentel, and ACS District II Director George M. Bodner celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Chemistry Ambassadors program.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Project SEED supporters Elaine S. Yamaguchi (left) of Chevron Oronite and Zaida C. Morales-Martínez of Florida International University, in Miami, celebrate the success of the high school mentorship program at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
ACS Project SEED supporters Elaine S. Yamaguchi of Chevron Oronite (left) and Zaida C. Morales-Martínez of Florida International University, in Miami.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Project SEED supporters Elaine S. Yamaguchi (left) of Chevron Oronite and Zaida C. Morales-Martínez of Florida International University, in Miami, celebrate the success of the high school mentorship program at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Darleane Hoffman, professor emerita of chemistry at UC Berkeley, participates in a discussion during the Women Chemists Committee Breakfast.
Darleane Hoffman, professor emerita of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.
Credit: Linda Wang
Darleane Hoffman, professor emerita of chemistry at UC Berkeley, participates in a discussion during the Women Chemists Committee Breakfast.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

