Scenes From The City By The Bay

Wolfram Koch (from left), executive director of the German Chemical Society; Nobuyuki Kawashima, executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan; and Roland Andersson, executive director of the Chemical Institute of Canada, enjoy the festivities during The Kavli Foundation/ACS Board and staff reception.
Credit: Linda Wang
Wolfram Koch (from left), executive director of the German Chemical Society; Nobuyuki Kawashima, executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan; and Roland Andersson, executive director of the Chemical Institute of Canada, enjoy the festivities during The Kavli Foundation/ACS Board and staff reception.
ACS Project SEED students Alicia Worthy (from left) of Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Ga., and Julie Julien of Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga., with ACS Project SEED mentor Janet Cowins, a graduate student at Clark Atlanta University, network with other students and mentors at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Project SEED students Alicia Worthy (from left) of Southwest DeKalb High School in Decatur, Ga., and Julie Julien of Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga., with ACS Project SEED mentor Janet Cowins, a graduate student at Clark Atlanta University, network with other students and mentors at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Miyoung Chun, executive vice president of science programs at The Kavli Foundation; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Joan F. Brennecke of the University of Notre Dame; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology; ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr.; and Barton.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs (from left) attends The Kavli Foundation lectures with Miyoung Chun, executive vice president of science programs at The Kavli Foundation; Innovations in Chemistry Lecturer Joan F. Brennecke of the University of Notre Dame; Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecturer Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology; ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr.; and Barton.
Candidates for ACS 2015 president-elect William A. Lester Jr. of the University of California, Berkeley (from left); Donna J. Nelson of the University of Oklahoma; and Peter K. Dorhout of Kansas State University, Manhattan, pause for a moment before meeting with attendees at the expo.
Credit: Linda Wang
Candidates for ACS 2015 president-elect William A. Lester Jr. of the University of California, Berkeley (from left); Donna J. Nelson of the University of Oklahoma; and Peter K. Dorhout of Kansas State University, Manhattan, pause for a moment before meeting with attendees at the expo.
Benny Chan (from left), Barbara L. Belmont, and Chris Bannochie, members of the ACS Division of Professional Relations Subdivision for Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies, attend the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
Benny Chan (from left), Barbara L. Belmont, and Chris Bannochie, members of the ACS Division of Professional Relations Subdivision for Gay & Transgender Chemists & Allies, attend the Committee on Minority Affairs Luncheon.
Members of a Brazilian delegation—invited to attend the ACS national meeting through an exchange program between ACS and the Brazilian Chemical Society—enjoy meeting chemistry dignitaries at the Rock Stars of Chemistry event.
Credit: Linda Wang
Members of a Brazilian delegation—invited to attend the ACS national meeting through an exchange program between ACS and the Brazilian Chemical Society—enjoy meeting chemistry dignitaries at the Rock Stars of Chemistry event.
Jacobs (center) receives a parting gift from Nobuyuki Kawashima (left), executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan, and Wolfram Koch, executive director of the German Chemical Society. Jacobs will retire at the end of this year.
Credit: Linda Wang
Jacobs (center) receives a parting gift from Nobuyuki Kawashima (left), executive director of the Chemical Society of Japan, and Wolfram Koch, executive director of the German Chemical Society. Jacobs will retire at the end of this year.
ACS Project SEED supporters Elaine S. Yamaguchi (left) of Chevron Oronite and Zaida C. Morales-Martínez of Florida International University, in Miami, celebrate the success of the high school mentorship program at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
Credit: Linda Wang
ACS Project SEED supporters Elaine S. Yamaguchi (left) of Chevron Oronite and Zaida C. Morales-Martínez of Florida International University, in Miami, celebrate the success of the high school mentorship program at the ACS Project SEED Reception.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter