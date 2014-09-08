AbbVie Signs Deals With Infinity …

Infinity Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie will develop and commercialize Infinity’s cancer drug candidate duvelisib. The clinical-stage drug is a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K ) delta and gamma that has shown activity across a range of hematologic cancers. AbbVie will pay $275 million up front and up to $530 million more if milestones are met. As part of its drug development strategy, Infinity also is looking to combine duvelisib with other cancer therapies. It just signed a deal to evaluate duvelisib in combination with Roche’s anti-CD20 therapy Gazyva (obinutuzumab).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter