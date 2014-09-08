Advertisement

September 8, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 36

Even as new satellites launch to observe air chemistry and climate, scientists worry about measurement longevity

Volume 92 | Issue 36
Environment

Observing Earth

Even as new satellites launch to observe air chemistry and climate, scientists worry about measurement longevity

Targeting Trichloroethylene

EPA is in a political fight over health risks of widely used solvent

Starting And Ending An Academic Career

New and retiring chemistry professors chronicle their experiences

  • Materials

    New Sorbents For Greener Cooling

    ACS Meeting News: Custom porous materials give eco-friendly adsorption chillers a boost

  • Business

    Curing Cement’s CO2 Weakness

    Solidia and CarbonCure are working to put the greenhouse gas back into concrete

  • Environment

    Toxics: EPA Assessment Of Methylene Chloride In Paint Strippers Identifies Health Risks

Biological Chemistry

Cellulase Research Heats Up

ACS Meeting News: Scientists look to thermophiles for new strategies for biofuel production

