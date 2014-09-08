Albemarle, ICL Join For Flame Retardant

Albemarle and Israeli chemical maker ICL have formed a joint venture to manufacture a brominated polymeric flame retardant designed to replace hexabromocyclododecane in expanded and extruded polystyrene foam. The partners will own and operate a plant in the Netherlands that is now operating and one in Israel set to open later this year. Both plants are on ICL sites and were previously announced by ICL. The two companies, as well as the bromine chemicals maker Chemtura, licensed the polymeric flame-retardant technology from Dow Chemical.
