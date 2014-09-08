BASF Will Change Corporate Tagline

BASF is changing the tagline on its logo from “The Chemical Company” to “We create chemistry” in advance of its 150th anniversary next year. The company, the world’s largest chemical maker, says it will use the new tagline and logo initially in anniversary-related communications and then apply them broadly starting next year. BASF says the change is in keeping with its emphasis on “functionalized products and solutions based on chemistry as a clever combination of compounds.”
