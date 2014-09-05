Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

California Bill Would Require Labels On Upholstered Furniture Indicating Whether They Contain Flame Retardants

Gov. Brown expected to sign bill passed by the state legislature

by Cheryl Hogue
September 5, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: William Shulz/C&EN
Labels on upholstered furniture sold in California would tell consumers whether the polyurethane foam padding includes flame retardants.
Picture of furniture open-flame test.
Credit: William Shulz/C&EN
Labels on upholstered furniture sold in California would tell consumers whether the polyurethane foam padding includes flame retardants.

Shoppers will soon be able to tell by glancing at a label whether upholstered furniture for sale in California contains flame-retardant chemicals if Gov. Jerry Brown signs pending legislation.

The bill “gives consumers what they have demanded for decades—the right to know what is in their furniture and the power to make an informed decision about whether to purchase it,” says the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Mark Leno (D). Brown is expected to sign the legislation by Sept. 30.

Companies that make fire-retardant chemicals fought the legislation, which passed the California Assembly 56-17 and the state Senate 29-5 at the end of August.

“The bill fails to inform consumers that furniture sold in the state may no longer be protected from open-flame sources, such as candles, lighters, and matches,” says a statement from the North American Flame Retardant Alliance. The group, part of the American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade group, consists of the firms Albemarle, Chemtura, and ICL Industrial Products, all of which manufacture flame retardants.

Besides the chemical industry, toy makers and grocery producers opposed the bill. Supporters included firefighters, environmental and health activists, and furniture manufacturers.

The bill adds to a move the Brown administration made last year. In February 2013, the state amended its fire safety standard so it no longer relies on an open-flame test for foam used in furniture. Instead, it requires testing of upholstery fabrics, barriers, and fillings to resist ignition from smoldering cigarettes. The change means that furniture sold in California often no longer needs to contain fire retardants to meet the standard.

A California court on Aug. 29 rejected an industry legal challenge to that new flammability standard. Chemtura filed the suit in January, saying relying solely on the smolder test could lead to more fires, injuries, deaths, and property damage. The company wants the state to adopt a standard that uses both open-flame and smoldering cigarette tests. Chemtura says in a statement that it is weighing whether to appeal the ruling.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two U.S. states ban flame retardants in furniture, San Francisco may do the same
California Bill Would Require Labels On Furniture Containing Flame Retardants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
States Seek Tougher Rules On E-cigarettes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE