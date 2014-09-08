Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

California Legislature Bans Plastic Bags

by Andrea Widener
September 8, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A green plastic shopping bag.
Credit: Shutterstock

Throwaway plastic bags could disappear in California after the state legislature approved a ban last month. The bill (S.B. 270), which had the support of environmental activists and the grocery industry, now awaits the signature of Gov. Jerry Brown. In addition to banning the plastic bags, the bill requires retailers to charge a dime for substitutes, including reusable plastic or recycled paper bags. The bill includes $2 million in funds to retool manufacturing equipment at plants that currently make the disposable plastic bags so they can make reusable plastic bags instead. The ban would go into effect in July 2015 for grocery stores and pharmacies and extend to convenience and liquor stores and other retailers a year later. Plastic bag makers are urging Brown to veto the legislation. “S.B. 270 threatens thousands of California manufacturing jobs, hurts the environment by mandating the distribution of thicker plastic bags, and directs all fees collected into the pockets of grocers and their union partners,” says Lee Califf, executive director of the American Progressive Bag Alliance.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE