California Legislature Bans Plastic Bags

Throwaway plastic bags could disappear in California after the state legislature approved a ban last month. The bill (S.B. 270), which had the support of environmental activists and the grocery industry, now awaits the signature of Gov. Jerry Brown. In addition to banning the plastic bags, the bill requires retailers to charge a dime for substitutes, including reusable plastic or recycled paper bags. The bill includes $2 million in funds to retool manufacturing equipment at plants that currently make the disposable plastic bags so they can make reusable plastic bags instead. The ban would go into effect in July 2015 for grocery stores and pharmacies and extend to convenience and liquor stores and other retailers a year later. Plastic bag makers are urging Brown to veto the legislation. “S.B. 270 threatens thousands of California manufacturing jobs, hurts the environment by mandating the distribution of thicker plastic bags, and directs all fees collected into the pockets of grocers and their union partners,” says Lee Califf, executive director of the American Progressive Bag Alliance.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter