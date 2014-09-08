Caution On Potassium

Thank you for the article on the Food & Drug Administration’s proposal to revise food labels (C&EN, July 28, page 26).
Inclusion of potassium on such labels is probably a good idea. However, the label should contain a warning that high-potassium foods should be avoided by people with chronic kidney disease. Similar to the possibility of manufacturers hiking vitamin D values artificially to encourage sales, potassium can be escalated as well with preservatives such as potassium sorbate.
Richard Stamets
Willoughby, Ohio
