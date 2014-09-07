For Director-At-Large: Dawn A. Brooks

Indiana Section. Eli Lilly & Co., Indianapolis

Academic record: Ohio Northern University, B.S., 1993; Indiana University, Ph.D., 1998

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2014; Top 100 Innovators, Lilly Research Laboratories, 2013; Emerging Leaders, United Way of Central Indiana, 2009– ; Quality Pinnacle Award, Lilly Research Laboratories, 2009; Rising Star Award, Healthcare Businesswomen Association, 2008; Women in Leadership, Lilly Research Laboratories, 2008; Six Sigma Alumni of the Year, Lilly Research Laboratories, 2007; Distinguished Service Award, ACS Indiana Section, 2006; Six Sigma Black Belt of the Year, Lilly Research Laboratories, 2006; Women Chemists Committee/Eli Lilly Travel Award, 1997; Abbott Graduate Fellow, 1996–97; DuPont Associate Institute Teaching Award, 1995; Department of Education National Needs Fellow, 1993–94; Mortar Board Honor Society, Ohio Northern University, 1992–93

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Eli Lilly & Co., Endocrine Research, senior adviser, 2014– ; Diabetes Clinical Development, adviser, 2012–14; Lilly Research Laboratories (Business Operations), senior director, 2009–12; API Operations, senior director, 2007–09; Six Sigma black belt, 2005–06; head of chemistry, 2002–05; research scientist, 2002; Discovery Chemical Research, senior organic chemist, 1999–2001; Chemical Process & Development, senior organic chemist, 1998–99

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Committees, 2009–15, chair, 2012–14; Council Policy Committee, 2012–14; Board Committee on Corporation Associates, 2005–12; Women Chemists Committee, 2001–09, chair, 2009, committee associate, 1999–2000; Joint Subcommittee on Diversity, 2007; Collaboration of Committees Working Group, 2006

Service in ACS offices:Indiana Section: councilor, 2007–15; alternate councilor, 2004–06; chair, 2002; chair-elect, 2001; 2013 ACS Fall National Meeting Executive Lead Team, 2012–13, volunteer and hospitality chair, 2012–13; Women Chemists Committee, chair, 2002–12. Southern Indiana Section: secretary, 1996; interim treasurer, 1996; outreach program coordinator, 1994–96; membership chair, 1994

Member: Member of ACS since 1993. American Diabetes Association; United Way; Mortar Board Honor Society. ACS Divisions: Medicinal Chemistry, Organic Chemistry

Related activities: Ohio Northern University, Arts & Science Advisory Board, 2001–12, chair, 2008–10; Science Education Foundation of Indiana Executive Board, member, 2002–11; Intel International Science & Engineering Fair, judging coordinator and chemical caucus leader, 2006; NSF Joint U.S.-Japan Workshop on Sustainable Chemistry, 2005; National Organic Symposium, planning committee, 2003; NSF Workshop on Organic Chemistry, 2002; Ohio Northern University, Student Affiliates, president, 1990–91, treasurer, 1989–90; technical peer reviewer for Organic Letters, Journal of Organic Chemistry, Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Bioorganic Medicinal Chemistry Letters; published 11 journal articles, one textbook chapter; five patents in diabetes research

BROOKS’S STATEMENT

Watch For Your Ballot All voting members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts III and VI will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections. All ballots will be mailed on Oct. 3. The deadline for voting or return of marked ballots, which may be done online or by paper ballot, respectively, is close of business on Nov. 14.

The American Chemical Society is the place we have looked to for information services, technologies, and opportunities to come together, first as students and then as we evolved into professionals solving global challenges and educating the chemists of tomorrow. Personally, I directly credit the ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) for providing the travel award that brought me to my first ACS national meeting as a graduate student to present my thesis research and resulted in a networking opportunity that landed my first professional position. Since my early days at Eli Lilly & Co., I have worked to pay it forward to advance women and underrepresented minorities in the chemical workforce and would commit to continue these efforts as a board member. During three terms on the WCC, I expanded the WCC travel award program to a level that has impacted more than 600 young women over a rich 25-year history. As the chair of the WCC, I partnered with members of other like-minded committees to achieve the ACS Statement on Diversity, adopted in 2007.

It would be an honor to serve the society as a director-at-large to apply my passion, leadership skills, and business expertise to make a difference. The ACS Board needs new energy to plot the course ahead and address the challenges confronting us. My six years on the elected Committee on Committees, including three years as the committee chair and Committee on Budget & Finance liaison, have provided me the opportunity to work closely with ACS officers and executive staff to understand how to effectively accomplish priorities. Through this service I have also developed the required working knowledge of the ACS budget and operations. Coupled with my senior business management leadership experience in industry, I am prepared to work collaboratively with other board members to ensure the ongoing strength of ACS’s financial position.

As a board member, I would prioritize resources to help the public understand and appreciate scientific inquiry to raise understanding of chemistry’s role in addressing our global challenges. My experience as a local section chair, regional and national meeting organizer, and multiterm councilor for the Indiana Section gives me firsthand knowledge of the great work happening at the grassroots level throughout the country. I would partner with local sections and divisions to preserve their vital role in reaching our members, local policymakers, educational leaders, and the general public.

I believe I would offer a unique perspective for the board as a working midcareer industrial chemist. The board plays a key leadership role in ensuring that ACS member services continue to evolve to meet the changing times. This is especially true for industrial members who have been impacted by industry consolidation, globalization, and reduced support for travel and professional training. As a representative of my company on Corporation Associates (ACS Board committee) since 2005, I would work as a board member to continue the efforts to partner with Corporation Associates to prioritize services and company leadership engagement that are key to industrial member retention and satisfaction with the society. In addition to direct member support, ACS should be a strong partner to our key chemistry-driven industries, research agencies, and academic institutions alike through its advocacy efforts that can have a positive impact by influencing federal funding, ensuring free markets where innovators can expect to be rewarded for the value they create, creating jobs in the chemical sciences, and advancing support for science education.

I’m representative of many thousands of people who have advanced degrees in chemistry and yet today are working outside the lab. I’m sure we can all point to things we learned in our academic and professional training as chemists that have served us well in our current roles. I am grateful to ACS for the opportunities provided to me at all stages of my career to hone leadership and critical thinking skills along with driving me to effective results in both business and volunteer settings.

As a board member, I offer my commitment to serve the society to achieve its priorities, evolve for the future, and maintain a vibrant and dynamic organization for all members. I am ready to work for you and ask for your support with one of your director-at-large votes. Please visit my website at http://dawnbrooksacs.tumblr.com.