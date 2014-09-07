For District III Director: Anne S. DeMasi

Philadelphia Section. Chemtura, Philadelphia

Academic record: Chestnut Hill College, B.S. (chemistry/biochemistry), 1986; Villanova University, M.S. (biochemistry), 1989

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2014; ACS YCC Outstanding Event, 1997; ACS Philadelphia Section Service Award, 1996; Ullyot Award for Meritorious Service

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Chemtura, hazard communication manager, 2010–13; Dow Chemical/Rohm and Haas, senior hazard communication and regulatory affairs specialist, 2000–09; Rohm and Haas, senior research scientist, 1988–2000

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Corporation Associates, 2007–12, chair, 2010–12

Service in ACS offices:Philadelphia Section: board of directors, 1991– ; councilor, 2004–15; secretary, 2006–07, 2000, 1994–95; chair, 2005, 2001–02; chair-elect, 2001; National Chemistry Week Committee, 1992– , chair, 2004–05; Philadelphia councilors, chair, 2007–11; Graduate School Forum, cochair, 1992–2010; Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting, publicity chair, 2007; 100th Anniversary Committee, 1998; Project Labs, 1998; Younger Chemists Committee, chair, 1991–97; Program Committee, 1992

Member: Member of ACS since 1991. ACS Division: Chemical Health & Safety

DEMASI’S STATEMENT

I am proud to be a chemist and a member of the American Chemical Society. My relationship with this organization dates back to my sophomore year in college when I stood in line to fill out the membership form in organic chemistry class. That was some time ago. Since then, I have served as a member of the board of directors of the Philadelphia Section for more than 20 years and served in various capacities at the local level. I became active at the national level about seven years ago. Throughout this time, my career has taken me from analytical research to product development to environmental, health, and safety (EH&S) as well as regulatory affairs specialties. Details of these are found in my biographical statement. I open with these statistics to make a point. As a student, researcher, and EH&S professional, ACS has always been pertinent for me. It is an organization of more than 161,000 members with very diverse backgrounds and needs. I am constantly amazed at how well this organization serves its members. What other establishment serves first-graders and Nobel Prize winners? ACS indeed lives up to its claim that it is the premier chemistry organization in the world.

This is wonderful, but there are challenges for both this organization and the chemistry enterprise as a whole. The society’s focus on education, employment, government funding for research, and government policies is critical right now. Addressing these critical issues requires the engagement of the ACS enterprise, and I am fortunate to have had a wide range of experiences related to such matters. Having served as chair of Corporation Associates for five years has given me unique insight into the needs of the industrial members. This special committee of the board ensures that ACS is meeting the needs of industry and industry members. Its subcommittees include Public Policy; Workforce Development; Educational Outreach; Awards, Budget & Finance; and Communications. I worked closely with the chairs of all of these subcommittees, so I have working knowledge of a wide range of issues, programs, and solutions aimed at industry.

As chair of the Philadelphia Section Younger Chemists Committee, I coordinated a Graduate School Forum where chemistry undergraduates from the Delaware Valley met with representatives from graduate chemistry programs across the U.S. This unique program was well received by students and university representatives for 18 years. As a research scientist at Rohm and Haas, I participated in a program (Project Labs) that partnered elementary school science teachers with industrial chemists to help the teachers develop better laboratory activities for students. I helped initiate the Philadelphia Section’s sixth-grade girls program aimed at exposing young girls to science and successful women in chemistry at an age when statistics show that they lose interest in science. I was recently a panelist for the ACS webinar “The Transition from Graduation to a Career in Industry” and have given multiple talks to students describing alternative careers in chemistry. My favorite moments at national meetings are spent with graduates and undergraduates at networking sessions sponsored by Corporation Associates. I chaired the National Chemistry Week Committee in Philadelphia several times, coordinating many events to convey the importance of chemistry to the general public. As a councilor for the Philadelphia Section for several years, I’ve gained a greater understanding of the inner workings of the society.

It has been my pleasure to serve ACS in many capacities, and I welcome the opportunity to expand my service as a member of the board of directors. Having served as a leader at both the local section and national level, I feel I can add further value to the society that has served me so well. I’ve been told that I am adept at building bridges and have a reputation for “getting things done.” I’d be honored to do that as a member of the board. I respectfully ask for your vote. Regards, Anne