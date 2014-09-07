For District VI Director: Lee H. Latimer

California Section. LHLatimer Consulting, Oakland, Calif.; NeurOp Inc., Atlanta

Academic record: Tulane University, B.S., 1971; University of Wisconsin, Ph.D., 1976

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2012; Shirley B. Radding Award, ACS Santa Clara Valley Section, 2014; Walter B. Petersen Award, ACS California Section, 2010; Chemical Sciences Excellence Award, Elan Pharmaceuticals, 2009; Gold Team Achievement Award, Kodak Research Labs, 1992; ACS Rochester Section Award, 1991; NIH Postdoctoral Fellowship, 1977–79; Phi Beta Kappa, 1971; Sigma Xi, 1971; Phi Eta Sigma, 1968; Tulane University Scholar, 1967–71

Professional positions (for past 10 years): ­NeurOp Inc., head of chemistry, 2014– ; LHLatimer Consulting, consultant, 2011– ; San Francisco State University, lecturer, 2012; Elan Pharmaceuticals, 1995–2011, Process & Analytical Chemistry, senior director, 2005–11, director, 2003–05, chemical hygiene officer, 2004–10, Medicinal Chemistry, associate director, 1995–2003

Service in ACS national offices: Council Policy Committee (voting), 2013–15, ex officio (nonvoting), 2010–12, CPC Task Force on Councilor Travel Reimbursements, chair, 2013–14; Leadership Institute Planning Group, 2011–12; Board Committee on Planning, 2010–12; Leadership Institute, track leader for local sections, 2010–12; Committee on Local Section Activities, 2007–12, chair, 2010–12; ACS Fellows Oversight Committee, 2010–11; District VI Councilor Caucus, chair, 2009; Committee on Public Relations & Communications, 2003–06, 1994–98, committee associate, 2001–02, 1993; Grady-Stack Award, Canvassing Committee, 1996–98

Service in ACS offices:California Section: councilor, 2004–15; alternate councilor, 2003; chair, 2004; chair-elect and program committee chair, 2003; Audit Committee, chair, 2010; Nominations & Elections Committee, chair, 2005; Long-Range Planning Committee, cochair, 2005, 2003. Western Region Board: chair, 2014– , vice chair, 2010–14; California Section representative, 2007– . Division of Organic Chemistry: liaison to Multidisciplinary Program Planning Group (MPPG), ACS national meeting themes, 2014. Western Regional Meeting: general cochair, 2013. Santa Clara Valley Section: NCW Committee, 1998. Philadelphia Section: Membership Committee, chair, 1994; NCW Committee, 1993–94. Rochester Section: alternate councilor, 1991–93; chair, 1988; chair-elect, 1987; NCW chair, 1989–91; High School Exam & Awards Committee, chair, 1985–87. Northeast Regional Meeting: organic program chair, 1981

Member: Member of ACS since 1972. American Association for the Advancement of Science; American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. ACS Divisions: Biochemical Technology, Business Development & Management, Chemical Education, Chemical Health & Safety, Chemistry & the Law, History of Chemistry, Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Medicinal Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Small Chemical Businesses

Related activities: University of California, Davis, R. Bryan Miller Symposium Committee, 2013–14; Elan Pharmaceuticals, chemistry laboratory design and construction lead, 2010–11, 2008–09, 2001; LSAC Subcommittee on Grants & Awards (IPGs), chair, 2008–09; Tulane University, School of Science & Engineering Board of Advisers, 2006– , School of Liberal Arts & Sciences Board of Advisers, 2003–05; San Francisco ACS national meeting, Chemists in the Community, coorganizer, 2006; Interview Skills Workshops, cofounder, joint project of California and Santa Clara Valley Sections, ACS and NorCal Section of AIChE, 2004– ; 5th International Symposium on Medicinal Chemistry of Neurodegeneration, secretary/treasurer, 2002; Sterling Winthrop, 1993–95; Rochester Council of Scientific Societies, president, 1990–93; Kodak Research Labs, 1979–93; Rochester Institute of Technology, adjunct professor, 1985; University of Rochester, visiting adjunct professor, 1982–83; University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, postdoctoral research, 1977–79; University of California, Berkeley, postdoctoral research, 1976–77; coinventor on more than 55 issued U.S. patents; more than 35 publications and invited presentations

LATIMER’S STATEMENT

Watch For Your Ballot All voting members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts III and VI will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections. All ballots will be mailed on Oct. 3. The deadline for voting or return of marked ballots, which may be done online or by paper ballot, respectively, is close of business on Nov. 14.

It is an honor to be a candidate for District VI director. Through my involvement with the district local sections, regional meetings, and the councilor caucus, I have been involved with the great activities in our district and the issues of concern to members. Through my participation in committees at the national level, I have been engaged in many issues facing the American Chemical Society and its board of directors.

As a volunteer in local sections, divisions, regional meetings, and national committees, I have enjoyed engaging in the many challenging issues facing our society and members. As chair of two different sections, managing resources to achieve timely results has been critical to success in balancing continuing programs, discontinuing programs, and developing new ones. As a councilor, my work as chair of the Local Section Activities Committee (LSAC) addressed resource, financial, and personnel strengths and other challenges of local sections throughout ACS as well as provided seed grant programs to stimulate activities. In leading the ACS Leadership Institute Local Section Leaders Track and by attending and leading regional meetings, I have had the opportunity to meet and hear from many members and have learned much about their key issues.

The dominant aspect of our profession and the greater society today is change. We face important challenges in the economic landscape, especially in jobs for chemistry professionals. ACS must positively address change by anticipating, planning, and acting on our strengths and experience to increase the value of membership. We must also maintain the strength and success of our publications and chemical abstracts businesses.

The board must hear, discuss, and address difficult issues important to the society and its members. As a society, we must focus on our strengths, accomplishments, and challenges in communities, communications, and collaborations.

Communities. The divisions, local sections, and committees of the society provide excellent opportunities for our members to select their involvement. Our sections and divisions need to be financially sound and have the financial and personnel capacity to experiment with new programs. As a society, we need to keep a focus on resources for sections and divisions to be all that they want their communities to be.

Communications. Communication is a key to ensuring our members have the policy, technical information, and skills needed to lead in their careers, as well as to be able to communicate the value of chemistry and science to our nonscientist neighbors. Our www.acs.org and the ACS Network need to be more user-friendly. The board should ensure our members are well-informed of actions by ACS in succinct, transparent, and high-content ways and that members have open mechanisms to communicate with ACS governance. An informed membership will be effective in advocating for chemistry and science at the local, state, and national levels.

Communication with members and networking with local section leaders have been keys in my volunteering with ACS. Webinar programs are great instruments to link members locally and nationally to inform, connect, and hear feedback. I support frequently informing members of ACS advocacy efforts and continuing to work on communications with state legislators.

Collaborations. Collaborations among our sections, divisions, regions, and ACS and with other societies and groups are a foundation for successful programs and actions at all levels and a prescription for refreshing our efforts. In activities I’ve been involved with, collaborations inside and outside ACS have been key to accomplishing the recent Western Regional Meeting 2013 (WRM2013), developing the Interview Skills Workshop collaboration, rebuilding the Western Region Board, and completing other initiatives between my local section and our neighbors. It is critical that collaborations among our different communities are actively encouraged and facilitated.

I believe these issues are key to addressing the pressures ACS and its businesses will face from many areas. Increasing member value, employment generally and individually, diversity, financials, STEM support and development, publications and Chemical Abstracts Service, and public outreach are all areas to maintain focus and results. All of these will continue to challenge our leaders along with as-yet-unidentified challenges ahead.

ACS is a key force for science and scientists to face many critical issues of our day. I have enjoyed working in ACS locally and nationally and would be honored to carry that effort and experience to the board of directors. I ask for your vote for District VI director.